This Xbox Game Pass deal feels like the perfect middle finger to the recent wave of price hikes

Finding the best Xbox Game Pass deals is a bigger deal than ever before, thanks to the recent price increases, but fortunately, sites like Loaded (formerly CDKeys) are prepared to help.

If you don't want to fork out the now $29.99 / £22.99 a month for a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, but you don't want to cancel either, you can instead grab a 1 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code available for $16.29 at Loaded, and which is even cheaper than its older $20 price point.

1 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Non-stackable) | $29.99 $16.29 at Loaded

Save $13 - If you don't have the budget to cope with the new $29.99 monthly price required for Ultimate, you can instead grab this Loaded deal. Right now, you can pick up 1 month's worth of the service for just $16.29, which is actually less than its original $19.99 price - and still get access to the upcoming new benefits announced alongside the disappointing price hikes.



UK: £14.99 at Loaded

UK Xbox fans can also take advantage of the deals at Loaded, as you can grab 1 month of Ultimate for its original price of £14.99, saving you from forking out that additional £8 Microsoft expects from you.

This deal is also stackable in the UK, but US players won't have that same privilege. US players do have more options out there, at least. GameStop is still selling a month's worth of Game Pass Ultimate for its original price of $19.99 online and in-store, and it seems committed to sticking to its original price, so you don't have to give in to the new eye-watering prices.

Is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate still worth it in 2025?

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

If you can take advantage of an online deal, this one from Loaded, then Game Pass still feels entirely worthwhile.

With the Ultimate tier at your disposal, you can get access to online multiplayer, cloud-gaming, day-one game releases, and a massive game catalogue consisting of over 400+ titles, among other benefits, which can save you a lot of cash in the long run - something which is more important than ever while we're all being bombarded with these price adjustments.

I used to have Game Pass Ultimate as it also gave me access to games like Sea of Thieves on my gaming PC, but I had to downsize my monthly direct debits and get rid of it. Since then, I've been repeatedly jealous of Xbox and PC players who have had access to games like the Oblivion Remaster and Hollow Knight Silksong the day of release, when I've been left to buy them outright via Steam and the PS Store.

Game Pass as a whole has also received some new benefits, which have made it more enticing. Of course, these extras were hidden away amongst the announcement of the price increase, so it's very likely you might have missed the fact that Ultimate will come with access to Fortnite Crew starting from November 18, and access to "over 75 day one releases" in particular. That includes the upcoming High on Life 2 and The Outer Wilds 2, which I'll be left to buy individually instead. (Which I don't mind as it supports the devs, but my bank account isn't too happy about it.)

Of course, it's also entirely valid if you feel more comfortable skipping out on Game Pass altogether. There's more than one reason why I don't have an active subscription anymore, and you can still take advantage of the many physical Xbox Series X games starting from $16.99 at Amazon and other retailers. Just make sure you have a disc-edition Xbox console before you grab any.

