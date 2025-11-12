I've tested a ton of ugly Switch 2 cases, but this $30 flip-to-reveal Mario hard shell passes the vibe check

It's been 5 months since the Nintendo Switch 2 came into existence, and I've got my hands on a ludicrous amount of cases in that time. Softshell, hardshell, and those large all-in-one carrying bad boys that can store everything down to the dock, but they haven't been quite as flashy and funky as this PlayTrek Mario Bricks Travel Case.

Available today for $29.99 / £19.99, the Nintendo Switch 2 case is officially licensed by Nintendo and takes full advantage of it. The case is one of the most colorful out there, featuring a Mario Brick design, colorful straps, and matching interior features. Turtle Beach could have easily left it there, and I'd have been happy to waltz my handheld around in the easy-to-carry accessory, but they went a step further by adding a "flip to reveal" lenticular design that shows off a hidden Mario image - and I'm obsessed.