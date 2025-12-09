Hey friends, that Hatsune Miku setup you keep asking me about just dropped to a record-low price

Licensed gaming accessories are typically pricier than most everyday tech. This is to account for the fee to use famous characters and their iconic imagery, like the turquoise twin pigtail stylings of everyone's favorite virtual diva, Hatsune Miku, who is featured throughout this fabulous gaming tech lineup.

The pricier nature of these collections puts an extra importance on any discounts, and that's why I want to tell the world that the entirety of the Hatsune Miku Asus TUF gaming set is down to a record-low. This includes the K3 Gen II keyboard, which has dropped down to $89.99 at Amazon, and the matching wireless mini gaming mouse is just $99.99 (Amazon) today too. They aren't the best gaming keyboard and best mouse on the market, but their stunning Miku-matching color schemes and details, like the RGB glowing silhouette on the mouse's palm rest, are bound to make any Vocaloid fan swoon.