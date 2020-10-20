Halo: The Master Chief Collection runs at 120FPS on Xbox Series X/S

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is being ported to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S next month, and it'll be boasting some pretty impressive upgrades on arrival.

The optimization for the Master Chief Collection was announced earlier today on Twitter. As you can see below, you'll be able to play through all six Halo games in 120FPS, for both the campaign and multiplayer portions, and the Xbox Series X will support 4K in four-player split-screen mode.

It's time to dust off the ol' Needler.✅ Fully Optimized on Series X|S✅ 120 FPS in Campaign & Multiplayer✅ Split-screen improvements & up to 4K on Series X✅ Available for free to existing owners or those with @XboxGamePass on November 17 pic.twitter.com/Ufusdsyd8COctober 20, 2020

The Master Chief Collection will arrive on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S next month on November 17, just a week after both next-gen consoles launch worldwide. It'll be available as a free upgrade for existing owners of the Master Chief Collection, or for free via Xbox Game Pass.

This is a lovely bit of news for Halo fans who plan on picking up either of Microsoft's next-gen consoles next month in November. Microsoft has long boasted about the backwards compatible capabilities of both their next-gen consoles, but they're actually optimizing the entire Master Chief Collection for an enhanced performance on both consoles.

The boosted collection will be a nice holdover until Halo Infinite eventually arrives at some point in 2021. After being delayed out of a 2020 release date earlier this year, Halo Infinite has no solid release window locked down, and Microsoft could still ship the game in separate parts, with campaign and multiplayer seeing a staggered launch.

For a full list of all the games we'll be playing on Microsoft's more powerful console on day one, check out our Xbox Series X launch games guide.