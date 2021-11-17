Halo Infinite player shares controller settings for better aiming

If your Halo Infinite controller experience is feeling a little off so far, you may be able to get it into ship shape with some guidance from the greater Halo community.

The Halo Infinite multiplayer early release brought the first season of the free-to-play competitive mode to players several weeks ahead of its campaign counterpart. Droves of players helped make Halo Infinite the most-played Xbox game on Steam less than 24 hours after it was released, but if you're playing on either console or PC with a controller, you may have noticed that something feels off about aiming on the joysticks.

Halo Infinite, like most modern games, applies a lot of filters and processing to your inputs to help make up for differences in hardware and help keep your play experience smooth - and it shares a lot of its underlying settings with Halo: Master Chief Collection. Reddit user BleedingUranium posted a guide to tweaking your controls based on those previous experiences, and while it was initially shared during the multiplayer test flights, it's making the rounds again now that multiplayer has gone live for all to try.

While it's worth reading the whole post to get into the nitty gritty of what affects what and how, the top-level recommendation for folks who are having trouble with aiming is to try setting Axial Deadzone to 0, Center Deadzone to the minimum value, Acceleration to 1, and Sensitivity to a higher setting depending on your personal preference. You can always tweak individual parts based on how they feel, but hopefully that will get you closer to the aiming comfort level you expect from Halo on a controller.

Failing that, you could always plug a mouse and keyboard into your Xbox Series X and see if playing that way feels better.

Halo Infinite weapons | Halo Infinite Beta | Halo Infinite Tenrai event | How to level up fast in Halo Infinite