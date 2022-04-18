Halo Infinite, Forza, and Age of Empires 4 players get PC Game Pass for free for 3 months

Microsoft is currently offering a three-month trial of PC Game Pass to select players.

Anyone who played Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, or Age of Empires IV on PC from launch until February 28, 2022 can take part in the trial now, though the offer is only available to new users. This includes players who jumped into either the Halo Infinite campaign or Halo Infinite multiplayer portions.

Anyone looking to take advantage of the offer must have been logged into their actual Microsoft Account on PC while playing, not their console or a cloud gaming account.

You will need a credit card to sign up, so be aware that you can and will be charged after the three-month trial ends. You'll have to pay the standard price for membership, but you can cancel any time to avoid having to pay anything.

Unsure if you're eligible? You can use choose the "Check Eligibility" option when you log in with the same Microsoft Account you used to play on PC to be notified whether or not you can get in on this deal.

As far as what you can choose from, there are plenty of titles available on PC Game Pass -- over 100, to be exact. That includes Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, Fallout, and many more. It's well worth bagging three months of the service without having to pay for anything, especially since many available games would be more expensive individually even compared to a standard subscription.

If you're trying to catch up on a massive backlog (aren't we all?) this is a good place to get started without having to add any unnecessary expenses to your budget.

