Halo 2 modders are still uncovering cut content nearly 18 years after launch

Cut content is still being uncovered in Halo 2 as fans work with 343 to resurrect features that never made it into the classic games.

Earlier this year, 343 announced (opens in new tab) that it's working with modders to restore content that never made it into Halo 2, Halo 3, and Halo: Combat Evolved. Now, we can finally see some of the fruits of the labor from both the fan modding community and developers alike in the video below.

For example, the video below showcases that armor, vehicles, and even weapons like a minigun cut from Halo: Combat Evolved are coming back. There are even enemy types being resurrected by the modding community and 343, including the likes of Elites using shields, and different Elites with varying body types. There's even a look at the lost Halo 2 E3 demo, which was specifically highlighted by 343 as something that would be resurrected earlier this year.

The new efforts have caught the eye of veteran Halo developers like Shiek Wang, just below, who has worked on Halo since the early 2000s. As Wang points out, bringing back the cut content from Combat Evolved and Halo 2 isn't simply a matter of inserting the content into The Master Chief Collection - there's much more work to do.

Right now, we don't have a firm date on when this cut content will be playable for users in The Master Chief Collection. However, it's encouraging that the fans and 343 alike appear to be making solid progress on digging up and implementing lost content, just like the aforementioned Halo 2 E3 demo.

343 revealed earlier this year it was "exploring" new options for microtransactions and in-game currency for The Master Chief collection.