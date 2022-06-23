Halo Master Chief Collection "exploring" new microtransactions for cosmetics

Developer 343 Industries says it's "exploring" new microtransactions for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which would make specific customization items purchasable via renamed Season Points.

As 343 explained in its latest blog post (opens in new tab), the MCC's existing currency, Season Points, will be renamed to Spartan Points "in a future update." As a separate change intended to make the 1,000+ items tied to Season Points more available to new players or those who "want to get ahead on (or skip) the grind," the studio is "internally exploring a potential new feature for the future in the form of purchasable Spartan Points."

"It is prudent to note here that we are happy with the current system of how players earn Spartan Points, by completing challenges and leveling up through play," the studio says. "This would be an optional, additive alternative for players who might find the vast scope of content to be an intimidating amount of playtime … in the interest of transparency with our dedicated and passionate community, we wanted to inform you of this exploration in advance and provide assurance that purchasable Spartan Points would be an additive feature."

It's unclear when Spartan Points may become purchasable in the Master Chief Collection, or what sort of value you'd get for your money. That said, for 343 to have even mentioned the idea in this way, we can reasonably assume this addition is more of a 'when' than an 'if.' 343 also says it will share more details on purchasable Spartan Points in the future, so it's probably safe to put this down as an inevitability.