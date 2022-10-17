The Halloween Ends cameo that you missed

An actor from the original Halloween made a small cameo in Halloween Ends. Did you catch it?

Nick Castle, who played Michael Myers in the franchise's flagship film, has returned once again for the final film in David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy. Castle's performance in 1979 would set the standard for Michael's body language and presence, creating a terrifying, lurking stalker as a result.

Warning: Spoilers for Halloween Ends ahead!

When Allyson (Andi Matichak) and Corey (Rohan Campbell) go to a local Halloween party at Lindsey Wallace's (Kyle Richards) bar, they bump into a man wearing a trenchcoat. The man opens his coat to reveal a bodysuit covered in human organs and asks, "See anything you like?"

Castle returned to the franchise for the first time in nearly forty years, playing Michael in 2018's Halloween, 2021's Halloween Kills, and for the final time in Halloween Ends. This cameo scene, however, is the first time he's been seen without the iconic mask.

After appearing in the original film, Castle would go on to collaborate with Halloween creator John Carpenter, most notably co-writing the script for Escape from New York. He would then direct films of his own, including The Boy Who Could Fly, Dennis the Menace, and Major Payne.

In August, Castle shared a behind-the-scenes photo in a recording booth (opens in new tab), providing Michael's iconic creepy breathing sounds for the 'last time.'

Halloween Ends is in theaters and streaming on Peacock now.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.