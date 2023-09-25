One of our favorite anime series is saying goodbye with a two-part movie, beginning in 2024

Volleyball anime Haikyu is coming to a close with a two-part movie, with the first part being released in 2024.

Haikyu The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump is set to hit cinemas in Japan on February 16, 2024. A western release date hasn’t yet been revealed, though a new Japanese language trailer teases the upcoming Nationals showdown between Hinata’s Karasuno and Kenma’s Nezuko.

While the teaser largely re-uses old footage from the show’s fourth season as each school progresses further into the volleyball tournament, there does appear to be one brief scene from the upcoming movie – featuring Hinata returning a pitch-perfect set from Kageyama which forces a wry, uncharacteristic reaction from the perma-shy Nezuko.

After a multiple-year hiatus, you can be forgiven for forgetting where exactly our favorite team of setters, spikers, and blockers ended up. The fourth season of the hit show – for our money, one of the best anime in the last decade – revolved around Karasuno hitting the big time in the Nationals, progressing to the third round past a resilient Inarizaki team just a few months after Kageyama was called up to the All-Japan training camp.

Nekoma’s path to the Nationals is detailed in The Path of the Ball and Land vs. Sky OVAs, both released in 2020.

Manga readers, however, will be acutely aware that it’s unlikely the two-part movie will reach the end of the source material. As the team would say: don’t mind, don’t mind. The entirety of the Nationals tournament should still be covered – and that’s still a complete story.

