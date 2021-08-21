Hades is the highest-ranked next-gen console game

Hades is now the highest-rated game available to play on Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles.

Having only been released for Microsoft and Sony's consoles a week ago, Hades has shot to the top of the best-ranked charts for both next-gen consoles, standing at 94 and 93 on Xbox Series X and PS5 respectively.

At the time of writing, in PS5's case, Hades sits just one point above its nearest rival – Demon's Souls, which ranks 92/100 – and Borderlands 3, which scores an aggregate rank of 91. For Xbox Series X, it sneaks in two points above Ori and the Will of the Wisps which stands at 92, and Microsoft Flight Simulator's 90 by 4 points.

It's an impressive feat for Supergiant Games, beating out considerable competition from hundreds of other titles – not bad for an indie game that was originally only released on PC and Nintendo Switch before securing a clutch of awards since its release (thanks, TwistedVoxel ).

In case you wondered, no, it doesn't top the Switch chart; that honor goes to The House in Fata Morgana - Dreams of the Revenants Edition with a Metacritic score of 98. On its heels are The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey, both of which sit at 97. The highest Metacritic ranked game on PC is Disco Elysium: The Final Cut.

Been intrigued by Hades but reluctant to jump in? Heather says Hades has completely changed her perspective on dungeon crawlers and roguelikes .

"Hades by its very design is built for replayability – it's only by dying that you become more powerful," Heather explains. "Not unlike the way we grow and learn from our own mistakes in reality, we learn from every failed attempt; as Zagreus grows stronger, my confidence grows along with him. There's something so encouraging about the way Hades lets you gain something each time you're unsuccessful. I'm so glad I finally gave it a chance."

What do you get if you cross Hades and a pomegranate? No, that's not the beginning of a joke; YouTuber Rudeism cut the pomegranate into pieces and rigged it into what might well be the messiest controller ever.

As we described at the time , though the fruit isn't ideal for connecting control inputs with electrical wire, "even if they're separated on the board, the fact that there's juice between them can mean that they'll basically cross-conduct", apparently. Yay! Science!