Gungrave G.O.R.E. gameplay reveal trailer fires so, so many bullets

A new Gungrave G.O.R.E. gives us our first look at gameplay, as well as a look at what happens after the reveal trailer ends.

The trailer shows an extended cut of Grave's violent arrival on the scene: after (literally) blasting through a gaggle of goons, the woman we saw surveying the scene at the start of the trailer approaches Grave. Seemingly communicating with another unseen ally via her cool head-mounted scouter thing, she turns to Grave and orders him to clear out the area. He nods over his shoulder - Grave's way too cool to turn around when his boss is talking to him - and heads off to finish the job.

The trailer then cuts to our first look at Gungrave G.O.R.E. gameplay, which updates the Gungrave series' unique fusion of bullet-spraying shooting and close-up melee moves with the fluid movement and cinematic effects you'd expect from a modern action game. If you aren't familiar with the previous games, take a look at this Gungrave Overdose gameplay to see how developer IGGYMOB has brought Grave into the 2020s.

Gungrave began as an anime fan's early aughts dream: a violent world populated by character designs from Trigun's Yasuhiro Nightow (if Grave was giving you some Vash the Stampede vibes, now you know why). The series lay dormant for more than a decade until it was revived for Gungrave VR in 2017, and now Gungrave G.O.R.E. is headed to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S sometime in 2022.