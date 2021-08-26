When was the last time that a game trailer made you smile? Like, actually smile, to the point that it hurts. That's the only acceptable reaction to this debut trailer for Gungrave: G.O.R.E. at the Future Games Show Powered by AMD, with the series making a return thanks to publisher Prime Matter.

The CGI trailer for Gungrave: G.O.R.E. gives us but a hint of the chaos we can expect to encounter, showing Grave landing in Scumland in a shower of violence. Actually, perhaps that undersells the entrance, showing the returning hero plummeting from the sky in a coffin, only to burst free from it to murder a cavalcade of punkish thugs.

It looks absurd and outrageous, but then we wouldn't want it any other way from Gungrave. The franchise was created by Yasuhiro Nightow back in 2002 – he's the artist behind the Trigun manga series – and the games have always maintained a heavy focus on stylised action and unrelenting action. Gungrave: G.O.R.E. will likely continue this trend when it lands on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2022.

There's still a whole lot for Studio IGGYMOB to show off, of course. And while that expected 2022 release window is still a little ways away, we're eager to see how Gungrave's larger-than-life action translates to the new hardware, and how this dark and beautiful world will look after a couple of years of sitting in the shadows. Expect to see a lot more of this one from Studio IGGYMOB and Prime Matter in the months ahead.