The internet is sharing their favorite guilty pleasure movies, from National Treasure to Batman Forever

We all have a guilty pleasure movie, a film that we know might not be good, per se, but that's enjoyable enough for us not to care. Reddit users are sharing their choices, with picks including Nicolas Cage stealing the Declaration of Independence and Hugh Jackman as a monster hunter.

The thread defines a guilty pleasure movie as one that's "usually not highly praised (maybe slated, maybe treated neutrally, maybe just not talked about at all) that you're aware is quite heavily flawed and average at best from an objective standpoint but that you get above average enjoyment from."

The replies kicked off with a classic. "I love National Treasure with Nic Cage. My wife makes fun of me about it…" admitted one responder. And with 1,000 upvotes, they aren't alone. "National Treasure is a national treasure!!!" another fan chimed in. "Best adventure movie since The Mummy," said another.

"Oh that's easy, Batman Forever," replied another Redditor, which also proved to be a popular choice. "I love the production design, the villains and the soundtrack so much that I have a blast watching it each time. It's such a 90s movie too. Batman & Robin is a close second but it lacks a good soundtrack. You've got SEAL, Nick Cave, Method Man on the Forever soundtrack, it's like a melting pot of music genres from amazing artists that is something more rare in the movie soundtracks of today."

"Van Helsing with Hugh Jackman," wrote another. "Don’t even feel guilty, it’s fucking fun and I love it."

There was also some love for a much-maligned video game adaptation. "The 1993 Super Mario Brothers movie. It's just so darned fun to watch. I know [it's] nothing like the games. I know it was a fiasco to film. But every moment of that movie entertained me. Bob Hoskins will always be my Mario."

Other titles that got a mention include Hackers, the '90s version of Mortal Kombat, Speed Racer, Tron: Legacy, and Nacho Libre.

