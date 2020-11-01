Guild Wars 2's Steam release has been put on indefinite hold

The planned Steam version of MMO Guild Wars 2 has been put on indefinite hold, according to a new update from developer, ArenaNet.

Though announced in the summer/Q3 and expected to release in November alongside other planned expansions, ArenaNet now says the Steam version has to be "put on hold for the time being" while it concentrates on "crafting Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons with the high quality [players] expect and deserve". No alternate time scale has been provided.

"At the end of summer, we gave you a first look at the next Guild Wars 2 expansion, Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons," reads an update on the official website (thanks, PCGN ). "We have been overwhelmed by the response. Delivering this next chapter in the Guild Wars universe is our highest priority.

"With this in mind, we've made the decision to put the Guild Wars 2 Steam release on hold for the time being," it added. "Our number one priority right now is crafting Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons with the high quality you expect and deserve. Additionally, we're full speed ahead on delivering an epic climax to The Icebrood Saga that lives up to (and we hope exceeds) previous Living World finales."

"In the meantime, we’re looking forward to showing you the first trailer for The Icebrood Saga: Champions next Thursday, November 5."

The statement reads as though we're unlikely to see the Steam release launch until after the climax of The Icebrood Saga and the release of End of Dragons next year but, as always, we'll keep you posted.