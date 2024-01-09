Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw wants to make Renslayer a more "complex" villain if she returns to the MCU

Loki actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw has revealed what she wants to see next from Renslayer – if she makes a Marvel return.

"Oh my gosh, there's so much to explore," Mbatha-Raw tells GamesRadar+ during an interview for the new Netflix heist movie Lift.

"I feel there's a lot to explore with her character in terms of her moral ambiguity and making her more of a complex villain. I'm all for complexity," Mbatha-Raw says.

While there's no concrete plans for any more appearances from the villainous ex-TVA agent, the Loki season 2 ending offered up a cliffhanger for Renslayer that could map out where she ends up next.

At the end of the finale, Renslayer finds herself banished to an apocalyptic landscape, flanked by little more than the TVA logo and, curiously, a pyramid.

While some fans theorized that she's at the End of Time first glimpsed in Loki's first season (and could, therefore, end up taming the entity Alioth that helped protect He Who Remains), there's plenty to suggest she could bump into a Kang or two – Rama-Tut, perhaps, given the Egyptian connection – and really make waves as a major player as we head towards Avengers: Secret Wars and the end of the Multiverse Saga in 2027.

Next up for Gugu Mbatha-Raw, though, is Lift, a heist action movie that sees Mbatha-Raw's Interpol agent Abby cross paths with Kevin Hart's Cyrus and the rest of his motley crew of criminals, tech whizzes, and safecrackers.

Lift will be released on Netflix on January 12. For more from Marvel, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and what to expect next from Marvel Phase 5.