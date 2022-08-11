GTA Online's weekly update adds ten new Cayo Perico races

Ten new Cayo Perico races are now available in GTA Online for all.

Reliable Rockstar tipster Tez2 has taken to Twitter to reveal new events and features kicking off in GTA Online this week. At the time of writing, the ten new Cayo Perico races should have launched in GTA 5's online component, and will be available for all players.

10 Cayo Perico Races availableDraugur is available for ($1,870,000 - $1,402,500)Receive the "Gray Yeti Flat Cap" for purchasing DraugurBuried Stashes are now available. Find the Metal Detector Random Event to start collecting2x GTA$ & RP on- Cayo Perico Races#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/G0wuUOWXdQAugust 11, 2022 See more

Outside of that, there's the brand new Draugur vehicle, which you can see in the tweet just above, available for GTA Online players to purchase for between 1.4 and 1.87 million GTA dollars. If you bag the new ride, you'll get the Grey Yeti Flat Cap along with it for good measure.

Additionally, a brand new event is here for all GTA Online players. Buried Stashes are now live throughout the online game, which sounds like they promise some pretty sweet reward for players dedicated enough to track them down, but you'll need to find the Metal Detector Random Event to kick things off.

Rounding things out for this week in GTA Online are a pretty hefty set of discounts across items and locations. You can get 40% off Bunkers and 30% off Special Cargo Warehouses, for example, while netting 50% off Smoking Jackets and 30% off throwable items and ammunition. Perfect for anyone looking to expand their arsenal and bring a little pizzazz to their GTA Online character.

