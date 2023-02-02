If you've encountered the GTA Online PC connection issue, then you've probably tried to join a session but been presented with a message saying "GTA Online will be available once you have completed the Prologue" or another error response. This problem has appeared as a result of the recent security update to fix the exploit that let griefers corrupt player accounts, with the (perhaps unintended) consequence that measures put in place by players to protect themselves from the hackers are now working against them.

It's not clear if this will be a permanent issue to work around in GTA Online, or if it will be resolved with a further update, but naturally if you're on PC then you want to play now. Helpfully, there is a solution available that players have been using to join the game, so here are the details for how to fix the GTA Online PC connection issue and return to Los Santos.