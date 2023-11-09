GTA 6 publisher hints at a release date reveal: "we are getting closer to delivering the groundbreaking titles that our audiences have been anticipating"

GTA 6's publisher has hinted at an incoming release date for the newly-announced game.

Yesterday, November 8, Rockstar Games sent the internet into a meltdown with a simple tweet: a GTA 6 trailer is debuting next month in December. Now, Rockstar's publisher has delivered a little hint about a potential release date for the new game not being too far off.

"Our development pipeline is robust and diverse, and we are getting closer to delivering the groundbreaking titles that our audiences throughout the world have been anticipating," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said yesterday during an earnings call, shortly after the announcement from Rockstar.

One of those "groundbreaking" titles Zelnick alludes to there could well be GTA 6. Elsewhere, CFO Lainie Goldstein added that there are "many exciting, upcoming catalysts which we believe will help our company reach new record levels of financial performance."

Earlier this year in August, Take-Two used the same logic of financial gain to imply that GTA 6 would be out by March 2025. If anything's going to give your company a financial shot in the arm, it's probably going to be the follow-up to one of the best-selling games of all time.

Elsewhere during the earnings call yesterday, Zelnick said that AI could well make game development easier, but we shouldn't expect the price tags for games to go down as a result. Brace yourselves to pay $70 for GTA 6, in other words.

Read up on our new games 2023 guide for a look at all the games that'll help you while away the hours until whenever GTA 6 actually launches.