GTA 5 for PS5 is mysteriously absent from the PlayStation webstore

GTA 5 for PS5 is currently unlisted on the PlayStation webstore.

As reported by Eurogamer, PlayStation fans have been unable to purchase the recent new-gen rerelease of Rockstar's crime sim through the web version of the PlayStation store. Despite launching on March 15, currently, the only way you can buy GTA 5 on PS5 is on a PS5 console. And given the global shortage of the hardware, that's easier said than done.

Unfortunately, this means that those without PS5s can't take advantage of the hefty discount that's being offered on the latest version. At the moment, GTA 5's Story Mode is priced at £8.75/$9.99, that's a quarter of what you'll normally have to pay to enter the criminal underbelly of Los Santos.

This special offer runs until June 14 and also applies to the PS4 edition of GTA 5. Additionally, GTA Online for PS5 is available for free until that date, letting you sample the game's multiplayer for nada if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription and is an extra benefit that those without PS5s will miss out on.

This appears to be a deliberate move by Rockstar and Sony as, normally, PS5 titles are widely available for purchase through the PlayStation webstore.

If you are playing GTA 5 on PS5, you'll no doubt have noticed the power of Sony's latest console at work as GTA loads three times faster than before.

It's been a long time since we've had a brand new GTA game, but Rockstar recently confirmed that the development of GTA 6 is "well underway". With a sequel in active development, is this the beginning of GTA Online's swansong?

