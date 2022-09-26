When is the Grounded release time and date for 1.0?

The Grounded 1.0 release time has been confirmed by Obsidian as September 27, 10.00 AM PT, 1.00 PM ET, or 6.00 PM BST, depending on your location. The full 1.0 release of Grounded has been in the works of early access for over two years, with only a "preview build" available that was getting regular content updates, but the 27th marks the first time that a full version of the game will be available to the public (though more updates and extras are planned for the future). We'll explain in more detail below the release times and dates for Grounded 1.0, as well as how you can play the game.

The official release times when you can start playing Grounded 1.0 are laid out clearly below:

September 27, 10.00 AM (PT)

September 27, 1.00 PM (ET)

September 27, 6.00 PM (BST)

In fact, for those who want all locations covered, Obsidian themselves have actually provided a more comprehensive range of dates and times based around major cities, as follows:

Seattle – 10:00 9/27/22

Mexico City – 12:00 9/27/22

New York – 13:00 9/27/22

São Paulo – 14:00 9/27/22

London – 18:00 9/27/22

Berlin – 19:00 9/27/22

New Delhi – 22:30 9/27/22

Hong Kong – 1:00 9/28/22

Tokyo – 2:00 9/28/22

Sydney – 5:00 9/28/22

Auckland – 6:00 9/28/22

Keep in mind that these times appear to be when the download will go live, so players will still have to then download the updated build if they already own the game.

If you want more of an indication of what to expect from the game's final form, why not check out our page on the Grounded 1.0 full release? Or check out what to do after the Grounded Oak Lab to help mantle one of the early game's toughest hurdles.