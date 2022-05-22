Grasshopper Manufacture has something "truly cool" to announce later this year

Grasshopper Manufacture founder and CEO Goichi "Suda51" Suda has teased that he has "truly cool and all-new" games in development, and hopes to tell us more about them later this year.

In a brief interview with NetEase Games, which now owns Grasshopper Manufacture, Suda51 teased that we're going to be "really impressed" with the new offerings, and also hinted at what else may be in store from the quirky Japanese studio.

"So the games we make at this studio… I mean, the really, truly cool and all-new games, we're going to continue creating them, and I think everyone is going to be really impressed," Suda51 said (via Niche Gamer ). "I wonder when I can announce this...? Maybe around the end of the year...? I'm not sure... It may end up being next year, we'll see how it goes. Anyway, I want to hurry up and show everyone what we're doing."

Suda51 also talked about involving younger developers in his mission in order to help them foster "their own new game style".

"These days, I've been working on back-to-back projects, and I'd like to start a second project when the time comes," he added. "I want to do a project focusing on the younger Grasshopper staff, and have them create games in their own new game style. First I'd like to start with that... And then see if we can make it to a second and third title. I really want to do it properly and make it work."

ICYMI, No More Heroes 3 is coming to PC and consoles later this year. While it's yet to be confirmed when, exactly, the previously Switch exclusive will be released - or what PC platform the developer will select - XSeed game has confirmed the third installment of the fan-favorite series exits its Switch exclusivity deal in the fall, and will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox, although it's not entirely clear right now if that's only Microsoft's current-gen system or if it includes Xbox One.

