No More Heroes 3 is coming to PC and consoles in Fall 2022

No More Heroes 3 is coming to PC and consoles later this year.

While it's yet to be confirmed when, exactly, the previously Switch exclusive will be released - or what PC platform the developer will select - XSeed game has confirmed the third installment of the fan-favorite series exits its Switch exclusivity deal in the fall, and will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox, although it's not entirely clear right now if that's only Microsoft's current-gen system or if it includes Xbox One.

"Our favorite otaku assassin returns!" tweeted XSeed games. "Travis Touchdown has been forced out of retirement to defend not only Santa Destroy, but Earth itself! Bring on the beam katana and take on Travis' toughest challenge yet in No More Heroes 3, coming this fall to PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC!"

No More Heroes 3 was one of many games to have been delayed when the coronavirus pandemic complicated games development right across the world.

In a statement posted to Twitter at the time, Grasshopper founder and CEO Goichi "Suda51" Suda, said at the time that "the COVID-19 pandemic has unfortunately proven to be a real body blow to our schedule, causing unforeseen delays in development".

Did you know a Deadpool game from Suda51 and Grasshopper was once on the cards? And apparently, even a decade later, he'd love to take another shot at it.

"Over a decade ago, I was actually approached by Activision at one point to make a Deadpool game," Suda said at the time, explaining that it came up in conversation with Activision some time after the first No More Heroes was released.

"Obviously, that plan never came to fruition, and it fizzled out in the initial planning stages but I had some really cool ideas for it at the time."

Although Suda has expressed a renewed interest in tackling a Deadpool game, he recently joked that "the more I talk about the games I want to make, the more impossible it becomes to actually make them".