Grab this Sony 32 inch HDR TV for a snatch at £199.99

Cyber Monday has already seen some great deals on games, consoles, and more, but if you're looking for a strong TV on a budget, this Amazon deal should be right up your street.

The Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU (32-Inch) HD Ready HDR Smart TV might not be 4K, but it is HDR ready, which means the games you play that support HDR will have more lifelike colours, creating a deeper and richer colour palate for you to be dazzled by. On top of that, this TV boasts Sony's X-Reality PRO technology, which upscales your picture image for a sharper image.

As a Smart TV as well, you'll be able to watch apps such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, and 4OD through it as well, so you can keep with shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, His Dark Materials, Community, and Coronation Street. There's no judgement here, we like our soaps as much as you do.

While more and more TVs are focusing on 4K, that shouldn't dissuade you from picking up this mid-sized model if you're looking for a smaller monitor for a spare room, or wanted a 1080p screen that's step up other budget models.

