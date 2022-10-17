Gotham Knights gameplay leaks online as copies of the game go on sale early

Gameplay footage of Gotham Knights has appeared online after a fan obtained a copy of the game several days before its official release.

As spotted by Reddit user Zhukov-74 (opens in new tab), one player managed to get their hands on WB's upcoming action-RPG almost an entire week before its October 21 launch. Yesterday a user by the name of almarhuby posted an image of a boxed version of Gotham Knights on the game's subreddit (opens in new tab), titled, "Just picked up my copy." Naturally, players questioned how they were able to snag a copy of the game so early. "Retailer I usually shop at somehow got it early and sent me a message lol. So I just picked it up," replied almarhuby.

In another post (opens in new tab), the player uploaded some gameplay footage, which has, unsurprisingly, now been removed. They also shared their initial impressions on many aspects of the game, including its visuals and performance, in the comments. "The game looks beautiful visually. Frame rates feel stable about 90% of the time. There are a few drops, like when entering the detective/investigation mode."

Gameplay-wise, the player says, "The movement can feel awkward and have a slight delay when walking around indoors, especially when you try to take a sharp turn." They are a fan of the fighting, though, saying, "Combat, on the other hand, feels great."

This isn't the first time something Gotham Knights-related has gotten into fans' hands before it was supposed to. Last month, several copies of the game's official companion book were shipped early, resulting in major story spoilers appearing online. Reacting to the leak, Gotham Knights' executive producer Fleur Marty said, "I can't begin to understand why would anyone spoil a story."

