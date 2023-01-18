Google Stadia is shutting down today, and its fans are starting to say goodbye

Google Stadia is shutting down today, and its fans are giving it an appropriate send-off.

The day has finally come, Google Stadia is shutting down today, January 18, 2023. Depending on your timezone, you've got just a few hours left to play your favorite games on Stadia before the cloud gaming service is gone for good on at 11:59PM PT / 02:59AM ET (Jan 19) / 07:59AM GMT (Jan 19).

As demonstrated in the Stadia subreddit (opens in new tab), fans of the cloud streaming service have mixed feelings about the whole thing. Some fans are genuinely sentimental about it, using the streaming service's final hours to get one last playthrough in. The other half of the Stadia fanbase has been anxiously waiting for things to come to an end and sharing various memes to get through the heartbreak, some of which can be seen below.

Tributes for Google Stadia actually began as early as last week when several fans took to Twitter to mourn the service's final week . Destiny 2 players were hit hard, in particular, when their favorite game's servers were shut down at the end of last week. The server shutdown itself became a momentous occasion too when Destiny 2 players captured its final moments on Google Stadia .

One person who's got to be emotional today is the Red Dead Online player with 6,000 hours on Google Stadia . Thankfully, this player's countless hours did not go to waste as - after pleading with Rockstar for a character transfer - they were told it was possible to move their progress to a new Red Dead Online save. The fan has become a bit of a legend in the Red Dead Redemption community, so much so that Rockstar sent them a gift bag to commemorate their final Red Dead Online Stadia stream.