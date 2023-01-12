Destiny 2 players capture its final moments on Google Stadia

Destiny 2 players have captured the MMO's last moments on Google Stadia, archiving them online for all who're curious to see.

As Turqeee spells out on Reddit (opens in new tab), many players turned up for the last hoorah; some just hung out in the Tower to soak in the loot-'em-up’s final moments, whereas others held dance parties in Zavala’s office. Elsewhere, you had people jump into the Crucible to get one last match in before the so-called Second Collapse.

The way it all ends is somewhat eerie – as we see from one clip (opens in new tab), a player hangs around the tower before functionality starts to wane as they get kicked to the loading screen with an error message on display.

Bungie has since confirmed on Twitter (opens in new tab) that service has drawn to a close and that players have until January 18 to set up a cross save to keep their characters.

Beyond Destiny 2, other Stadia fans have been gathering online to pour one out for the streaming-based platform ahead of its closure on January 18 – or January 19 for those in the UK. There are a few messages on display, but many praise the platform for its video creation capabilities.

"500 videos created, and this chapter of content is coming to an end," one fan said (opens in new tab). "While it wasn't for everyone, I loved playing on Stadia. Thank you to everyone who made this platform a reality, and to those who championed for the Stadia community behind the scenes."

Google initially revealed it was shutting Stadia down last September as it hadn't "gained the traction with users" that the company had hoped for. After confirming the day that services would close, Google also revealed that all customers who bought software and hardware through the store would be refunded.

