Google and Nvidia express "concern" to FTC over Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition

Google and Nvidia have reportedly "expressed concerns" to the U.S. government over Microsoft's potential acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

As reported by Bloomberg (opens in new tab) yesterday on January 12, both Google and Nvidia have reportedly been in touch with the Financial Trade Commission over the acquisition. Both companies have told the FTC that Microsoft would gain an unfair advantage in mobile, subscription, and cloud-based gaming, should the acquisition go ahead.

However, while Google has seemingly made comments to outright oppose the acquisition, Nvidia has stopped short of that. Instead, the latter company has merely used the opportunity to stress the unfair advantage Microsoft would have in acquiring Activision Blizzard, leaving it up to the FTC to do whatever they will with the testimony.

Earlier this week, the FTC released its schedule for hearings into the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Crucially, hearings aren't set to take place until early August 2023, meaning Microsoft and Activision Blizzard's original goal of closing the acquisition by June 2023 (the end of Microsoft's fiscal year) is effectively going to be missed as a result.

When the hearings into the deal begin on August 2, it'll be interesting to see if either Nvidia or Google resurface to give further testimony to the FTC. Both obviously have a keen interest in the acquisition of Activision Blizzard failing, but whether they're willing to head to court to argue that in front of the U.S. government, Microsoft, and Activision Blizzard is another matter entirely.

For now, you can head over to our new games 2023 guide for a look into all the upcoming games for the year ahead.