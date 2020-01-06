The Golden Globes 2020 winners list in full

The first major awards ceremony of the year – the Golden Globes 2020 – has taken place, leaving Hollywood both bejeweled and offended by host Ricky Gervais's jokes.

Of course, not everyone could come away from the awards a winner. The most victorious movies of the evening were 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which took home Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, respectively. Joker also managed two awards, for Best Score and Best Actor, Drama (Joaquin Phoenix).

On the television front, three programs won two awards apiece – Succession, Fleabag, and Chernobyl won the major prizes in drama series, comedy series, and limited series, respectively.

Below, find the complete Golden Globes 2020 winners list in full.

Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917 WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale – Le Mans ‘66

Antonio Banderas – Pride & Glory

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker WINNER

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood WINNER

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas – Knives Out

Awkwafina – The Farewell WINNER

Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

Emma Thompson – Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig – Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman WINNER

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Annette Bening – The Report

Laura Dern – Marriage Story WINNER

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood WINNER

Best Director of any Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917 WINNER

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain & Glory

Parasite WINNER

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link WINNER

Toy Story 4

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood WINNER

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Hilder Guðnadóttir – Joker WINNER

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song

“Beautiful Ghosts” – Cats (Andrew Lloyd Weber, Taylor Swift)

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin) WINNER

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2 (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)

“Spirit” – The Lion King (Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh)

“Stand Up” – Harriet (Joshua Bryant Campbell, Cynthia Erivo)

Television

(Image credit: HBO)

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress In a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown WINNER

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession WINNER

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag WINNER

The Komsinky Method

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

(Image credit: BBC)

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Ben Platt – The Politician

Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself

Rami Yusef – Rami WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl WINNER

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon WINNER

Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Chris Abbott – Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice WINNER

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Patricia Arquette – The Act WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl WINNER

Henry Winkler – Barry