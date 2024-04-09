It sounds like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire could be getting a sequel

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire could be getting a follow-up, judging by the latest update.

While the film wasn't a huge hit with critics, scoring 54% on Rotten Tomatoes, it has stormed the box office. At the time of writing, the MonsterVerse movie has crossed the $361 million mark.

"This is certainly an exciting result," Legendary executive Mary Parent told The Hollywood Reporter.

"We are in a good position to continue the journey, but let's see how Godzilla x Kong unfolds," she added. "These are early days, but we are certainly feeling good."

While that's nowhere near a confirmation that we'll be seeing more from the enemies-turned-frenemies kaiju, it is a pretty good indication that chances are high the franchise will continue.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sees the two titular Titans team up against a huge threat: the Skar King, a tyrannical ruler in the Hollow Earth. Of course, the last time Godzilla and Kong crossed paths, they weren't the best of friends. This time, though, they have to put their differences aside to emerge victorious.

"I knew I wanted to evolve Godzilla in this movie," Wingard recently told us on the Inside Total Film podcast. "And evolving Godzilla is much more straightforward because you know that there is an organic approach you can take to Godzilla, and do new things with him. But with Kong, he's definitively an ape, and so he's not going to evolve in crazy, weird directions in a way that you could believably do with Godzilla. But Kong has been so closely associated with humans throughout all the movies, really. So, I like the idea of evolving him in conjunction with the humans' technology. This is sort of set up a little bit with the idea of them creating Mechagodzilla in the last film."

