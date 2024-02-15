Kong's gauntlet in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has a surprisingly simple origin

In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Kong is set to sport a seriously impressive bit of kit on one hand. The fancy gauntlet can be spotted in the film's trailers, and, as it turns out, it has a surprisingly simple origin.

On Twitter, Hobo with a Shotgun director Jason Eisener shared a screenshot of a conversation between him and The New Empire helmer Adam Wingard. "Kong with 1 steel gauntlet glove could be dope for something," Eisener wrote, accompanying pictures of such a gauntlet in action. "A text I sent Adam Wingard back in 2021. Amazing to see it come to life!" he captioned the post.

A text I sent Adam Wingard back in 2021. Amazing to see it come to life! #Godzillaxkong pic.twitter.com/Spzttw6rViFebruary 14, 2024 See more

"It's kind of hard to say too much more than that without spoiling anything, because he has one of my favourite intros of any character I've ever shot in my films," Wingard told our sister publication Total Film magazine of Kong's mysterious glove.

"What I will say is I'd want to play with that [action figure] if I was a kid! And though Apex isn't in this story in a literal way, we kind of hint that Monarch absorbed a lot of the Apex technology after the last film. The glove Kong is wearing, it's somewhat insinuated that's Apex technology."

The latest trailer for the film sees Kong and Godzilla forced to reluctantly team up against a new threat named the Skar King. You might remember that, the last time Kong and Godzilla shared the screen, they weren't great friends. Expect sparks to fly in The New Empire, then (but here's hoping they can bury the hatchet).

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire arrives this March 29. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.