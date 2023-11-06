Gareth Edwards says new Godzilla movie is a candidate for the "best of all time"

Gareth Edwards, the director of 2014's Godzilla, is full of praise for Godzilla Minus One, the latest take on the monster movie.

"There were a lot of things that I felt were very new for Godzilla, and I felt jealous the whole time I was watching the movie," Edwards told Japanese publication Cinema Today (via Comicbook.com ). "This is what a Godzilla movie should be. [Godzilla Minus One] must be mentioned as a candidate for the best Godzilla movie of all time."

Godzilla Minus One is a new kaiju movie made by Japan's Toho Studios and set in post-war Japan. Per the movie's official synopsis, "Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state." Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film follows a former kamikaze pilot plagued by survivor's guilt who ends up fighting against Godzilla with the crew of his mine removal ship.

Edwards' 2014 Godzilla reboot, meanwhile, starred Aaron Taylor Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, and Sally Hawkins, and kicked off Legendary and Warner Bros.' MonsterVerse. 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong followed, and another movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is set for release in 2024. An Apple TV Plus series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, is also on its way to our screens later this month.

Godzilla Minus One is out now in Japan and arrives in US and UK cinemas on December 1. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other biggest upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.