God of War wins Best Storytelling, Best PlayStation Game, and more at Golden Joystick Awards 2018

SIE Santa Monica's spellbinding take on God of War was an early and undeniable contender for many game of the year lists, and it was also a big winner at this year's Golden Joystick Awards. God of War took home four Joysticks at today's award ceremony, winning Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, Best Audio, and Best PlayStation Game. Not only that, SIE Santa Monica itself also won Studio of the Year, putting their total Joystick haul to five.

Santa Monica's development team wasn't able to attend to accept their Joysticks, but a brief acceptance video from director Cory Barlog was played on stage. You can watch it below:

God of War took home more Joysticks than any other game, and from audio to design to storytelling, its awards are remarkably comprehensive. And they really are well-deserved: as our own Leon Hurley said in his review, "I don't think it's possible to overstate just how good this is." God of War delivered an open world that's every bit as engrossing as the story driving it, and its practiced approach to the series' frenetic hack-and-slash combat proved immensely satisfying.

