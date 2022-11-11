God of War Ragnarok modder gets unreleased photo mode working

A God of War Ragnarok player has already unearthed the game's unfinished photo mode - and managed to get it working.

It took merely a few days for modder Speclizer to discover God of War Ragnarok's unreleased photo mode. Not only have they uncovered the unreleased content, but they've managed to manipulate the sequel to get the photo mode up and running whenever they please.

Unfinished Photo Mode Unlocked in God of War Ragnarok! #GodofWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/RMOEr8lZWBNovember 11, 2022 See more

Furthermore, Speclizer tells Eurogamer (opens in new tab) that Ragnarok's photo mode is near-identical to God of War's original photo mode back in 2018. The only exceptions are that the photo mode user interface is a little different this time, and you can also change Mimir's facial expressions.

If you're pining for the photo mode to become a reality, don't fear. Sony Santa Monica previously stated before Ragnarok's launch that the photo mode wouldn't be available upon release but would instead be following on the heels of the sequel's launch at some point in the future.

Considering that, we can be pretty sure the photo mode Speclizer has uncovered in Ragnarok isn't the finalized version of the mode. Sony Santa Monica could still adjust and alter the photo mode, considering it isn't ready to launch just yet.

Oh, and if you faintly recall the name 'Speclizer' from somewhere, that's because they're a prolific modder from The Last of Us 2 scene, uncovering cut content like a boar hunt, and discovering Ellie's multiplayer armor buried in the in-game files.

