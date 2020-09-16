God of War director Cory Barlog posts mysterious Twitter images ahead of PS5 showcase

A God of War 2 reveal is now being anticipated for tonight's PS5 showcase after God of War creative director Cory Barlog starting posting cryptic images on Twitter.

As catalogued on Reddit, the Sony Santa Monica developer recently changed his Twitter profile picture to what appears to be a close-up shot of some marble or granite, while his background banner is now a stock image of a redacted document in Latin.

What it means is anyone's guess, but you can probably imagine what the internet is now predicting as a result.

This isn't the first time Barlog has played mind games on social media, but given that we're now less than 12 hours away from a potential reveal of the PS5 price, release date, and upcoming slate of PS5 launch games, a teaser for a new God of War game certainly seems plausible.

The God of War ending certainly left the door open for the further adventures of Kratos and Atreus, and a number of Sony Santa Monica job listings have all but confirmed the sequel is in full production over at the California-based PlayStation studio.

That, and Barlog's strange Twitter behaviour, doesn't guarantee we'll see the demi-god at tonight's showcase, but Kratos' appearance would absolutely make for a great way to close out the live stream, even if it's just in the form of a brief cinematic tease.

