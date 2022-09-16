Go back to the Avengers' earliest days as Kang declares War Across Time

The Avengers will turn 60 in 2023, and to mark the occasion, Marvel Comics will go all the way back to the team's earliest Silver Age days of 1963 for a five-issue limited series set in the era of writer Stan Lee and artists Jack Kirby and Don Heck's original Avengers run.

In the story, titled Avengers: War Across Time, the team must take on Kang the Conqueror, who also celebrates his 60th anniversary in 2023, having debuted way back in Avengers #8. But that's burying the lede just a bit, as War Across Time will also mark the Marvel Comics debut of legendary DC writer/editor Paul Levitz, who will create the series alongside veteran Avengers artist Alan Davis.

Along with the announcement, Marvel has unveiled several of Davis' interior pages, which are perfectly described by Marvel's brief teaser:

"It’s the classic Avengers against the Hulk on the streets of New York, and the beginning of a showdown with Kang the Conqueror that will span the centuries!"

Check out the pages right here:

"I learned much of my writing craft from The Avengers, and it's been a delight to pay homage to my old friends Stan, Jack and Don," Levitz says in the announcement. He specifies that the limited series takes place around the time of Avengers #11, an issue which in fact features the first meeting between the Avengers and Spider-Man.

"We've been cooking this up for a long time, and I hope readers have as much fun with it as I did," Levitz concludes.

Avengers: War Across Time #1 goes on sale January 11, 2023. Before that, take a look at Marvel's just released December 2022 solicitations.

Kang the Conqueror is one of the best Avengers villains ever.