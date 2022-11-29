When is Glass Onion on Netflix? Knives Out 2 streaming release date

Benoit Blanc’s return to sleuthing in Glass Onion has been eagerly awaited ever since the first glowing reviews landed way back in September. The Knives Out sequel sees the detective return to solve a new case, but its release date has been a real mystery for some viewers.

After making its way around the festival circuit this Fall, the movie then had a very limited theatrical release in some cinemas. However, given the movie is a Netflix original, you might be wondering when it’s actually going to be released on the streaming platform. Well, thankfully we won’t be waiting too much longer for the murder mystery, as we delve into everything we know about its release.

When is Glass Onion released on Netflix?

Glass Onion will be released on Netflix on December 23, 2022. The sequel will be available from midnight PT, as Netflix is headquartered in California. Internationally, viewers will be able to stream it at whatever time this is for them – for instance, it will be available at 8am in the UK, 7pm in Australia, and 3am in Canada.

In order to watch the Knives Out sequel, you’ll need a Netflix subscription. These start at $9.99 per month for the basic plan up to $19.99. Netflix has also introduced a cheaper ad tier, but it’s not yet clear whether Glass Onion will be available on that yet as it has a smaller selection of titles.

The Netflix release comes after its exclusive premiere in theaters from November 23 until November 29. The streamer does this with some of its titles to help make them eligible for awards categories, but this time around it was only made available for a week.

Despite its limited release, it’s thought it performed well at the box office too. Per Variety (opens in new tab), it may have earned as much as $15 million during its run in roughly 600 theaters domestically in the US. However, this is just speculation as Netflix does not release figures for this.

Glass Onion stars Daniel Craig as Blanc once again as he’s unexpectedly invited by billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) to an annual reunion of his closest friends. However, someone soon turns up dead, and everyone on the private Greek island becomes a suspect.

Alongside Craig and Norton, the movie has an impressive ensemble cast including Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr and Madelyn Cline.

