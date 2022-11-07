New Glass Onion trailer sees Daniel Craig back on the case for another Knives Out whodunnit

A new trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has arrived – and Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is back on the case.

In the footage, which can be viewed above, Detective Benoit Blanc ends up on a remote island in Greece for what appears to be a harmless 'murder mystery weekend' held by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and his rather eccentric group of friends. When a real murder takes place, however, everyone becomes a suspect.

The star-studded cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline. Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury also play themselves in their final film appearances.

Directed by Rian Johnson, the film is a follow-up to the wildly successful whodunnit Knives Out, which saw Blanc investigating the murder of a wealthy patriarch in a dysfunctional family. Netflix reportedly purchased the rights to three Knives Out films, meaning a third (and possibly final) Benoit Blanc mystery might be on the way.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10 before screening at the Philadelphia Film Festival and London Film Festival in October, and will open the Miami International Film Festival on November 3. The movie will hit select theaters in the United States before hitting Netflix on December 23, 2022.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.