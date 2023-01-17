Giant spider horror comes to Dark Horse with All Eight Eyes

Many people are afraid of spiders - they are weird, eight-legged creepy-crawlers after all. But with Dark Horse's new horror limited series All Eight Eyes, that terror will ramp up in a big way - literally - in a story that invades post 9/11 New York City with giant monster spiders.

Set in the time after the 9/11 attacks on the United States in which New York City, the site of the 2001 attack, was already in disarray, All Eight Eyes stars a "college dropout" named Vin Spencer who is caught up in "a drifter's reckless war against the giant eight-legged horrors stalking the city's most vulnerable residents."

All Eight Eyes is written by Steve Foxe with art from Piotr Kowalski, fresh off their creative collaboration on a story in Razorblades: The Horror Magazine, along with colorist Brad Simpson and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou.

"I've been obsessed with giant-animal horror stories ever since seeing Them! and Gila! as a kid," Foxe states in the announcement.

"All Eight Eyes is both an ode to the thrills of watching oversized predators chow down on humans and a reckoning with how much NYC has changed—not always for good—since the turn of the century, drawing on my own time in the East Village and Alphabet City," he continues.

"I'm so thrilled to be making this arachnid gross-out alongside Piotr, Brad, and Hass. The detail Piotr brings to not just the creepy-crawly aspects of the book, but to every chipped brick and sticky sidewalk of NYC, is unmatched, and Brad and Hass match his skill page for page."

All Eight Eyes #1 goes on sale April 19, 2023, and is scheduled for four issues, with a trade paperback collection planned for release on November 8.

