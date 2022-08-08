Giancarlo Esposito has met with Marvel – and he wants to play Professor X

Move over Patrick Stewart, another star is eyeing up the role of Professor X. Giancarlo Esposito shared his desire to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and revealed he’s already met with the studio about potential future roles.

"I have not worked for Marvel yet," he told the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con (opens in new tab), "I've been in a room with them and talked to them." The Mandalorian star went on to explain how he loves what Marvel does, before speaking about some potential roles.

"There's talk of Magneto," Esposito said. "There's been talk of Doctor Doom, and there is Professor X." He even added that he's been linked to DC villain Mr. Freeze as well. The host of the panel then urged Esposito to pick one of these characters who he'd love to play. "I'm going to go for something that is a little bit different," he replied. "I'm going to go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X."

Despite the actor's enthusiasm, Marvel has yet to confirm a live-action X-Men project is in the works. At San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige announced Marvel Phase 5 and 6, but there was no talk of mutants during the eventful panel.

Although, Marvel did confirm an animated reboot of X-Men '97 for Disney Plus, which is coming to the streamer in fall 2023. Esposito is not among the voice cast of the project currently, but with a second season already confirmed, he could still star.

There have also been several hints about the introduction of X-Men into the live-action MCU. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Patrick Stewart made an appearance as a Professor X variant. Then Ms. Marvel officially introduced mutants into the MCU canon when it was revealed Kamala Khan has the mutant gene.

While we wait for to see if any more announcements are on their way, check our guide to the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that have been officially confirmed so far.