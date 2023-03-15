Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming to Xbox next month alongside a free rogue-lite mode and extra story content

Gorgeous open-world youkai hunter Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming to Xbox, including Xbox Game Pass, on April 12 alongside a big free update packing heaps of added content.

Developer Tango Gameworks, most recently known for the inexplicable rhythm platforming hit Hi-Fi Rush , announced the update today. The Xbox release, long waylaid by a PlayStation console exclusivity agreement , is arguably the biggest news. A whole other platform will finally get to experience what our Ghostwire: Tokyo review called "an off-beat throwback to a different era of action game design." Its Xbox Game Pass coverage includes the PC service, too, which ought to make it even more accessible.

The accompanying update, which will come to all platforms simultaneously, is headlined by a new game mode called Spider's Thread. This challenge gauntlet will hit you with 30 levels selected from a pool of 120 handcrafted possibilities. You'll unlock skills and earn currency to spend on other upgrades as you work toward the end, giving it a pocket rogue-lite kind of vibe.

The main game is also getting some additions, with spooked-up Tokyo adding areas like a no-doubt perilously haunted middle school. These additions will bring more cutscenes and missions for the main story, as well as fresh enemies and skills, which will hopefully liven up the game's somewhat shallow combat system.

Miscellaneous quality-of-life improvements are apparently coming too, and personally we're praying for tweaks to the oddly clunky movement, which really feels like a throwback to a different era.