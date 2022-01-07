Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo has been rated in Korea.

As reported by Gematsu in the tweet seen just below, Tango Gameworks' new PS5-exclusive venture has been rated in Korea. Heading over to the official Korean ratings board website, you can see that Ghostwire: Tokyo has been officially rated 15.

It's pretty tough to figure out the reasons behind the 15 rating for Ghostwire: Tokyo, given the language barrier. However, according to the symbols depicted on the ratings board website, there appears to be a fair amount of threat directed toward the player character in Ghostwire, which probably shouldn't come as a massive surprise given Tango's new game features ghostly spirits fighting the player.

It's been a relatively long road to Ghostwire's launch, but given that Tango's game has finally been rated, hopefully it won't be long until we hear of a release date. You might recall that Ghostwire: Tokyo was originally slated to launch in the latter half of 2021, but was delayed all the way back in July, with Tango pushing the new game back to launch in early 2022.

It's been nearly five years since The Evil Within 2 launched in 2017, so it's pretty safe to assume Ghostwire has been in development in some capacity for at least that long. Still, Tango appears to already be looking to the future, as studio co-founder Shinji Mikami revealed late in 2021 that The Evil Within 2 game director john Johanas was already working on a new project at the studio.

