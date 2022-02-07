Ghostwire: Tokyo executive producer says he'll "most likely have something for Xbox" in the future

Ghostwire: Tokyo executive producer Shinji Mikami says the studio will "most likely have something for Xbox" in the future.

In an interview with VG247 , Mikami discussed his upcoming game Ghostwire: Tokyo and its limited-time PS5 console exclusive status. That exclusivity exists despite the studio developing it - Tango Gameworks - being owned by Microsoft, as of the company’s acquisition of ZeniMax back in early 2021 . In the interview, Mikami said Tango Gameworks will "most likely have something for Xbox" in the future.

As uncovered during the Ghostwire: Tokyo gameplay showcase last week, Ghostwire: Tokyo won’t come to Xbox Series X for at least 12 months - despite the game’s exclusivity deal being called into question previously due to Tango Gameworks’ parent company being acquired during the game’s development by Microsoft.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ghostwire: Tokyo director Kenji Kimura explained what the acquisition meant for the development of the game saying: "Working with Xbox has been really smooth," before adding that the studio has received "a lot of help and support" from Microsoft.

It’s been a long wait for those excited to see what The Evil Within studio will produce next. Originally announced during E3 2019, we finally got a release date for Ghostwire: Tokyo last week . The spooky action-adventure game is set to release in just a few weeks' time on March 25, 2022, on both PS5 and PC.

If you’re wondering how much room the Tango Gameworks project will take up on your PC, we have some good news. According to the upcoming game’s Steam page, Ghostwire: Tokyo requires just 20GB on PC - and can be run on two different PC specification settings, including Minimum (Nvidia GTX 1060/ AMD RX 5500 XT, 12 GB RAM, SSD storage recommended) and Recommended (Nvidia GTX 1080/AMD RX 5600 XT, 16 GB RAM, SSD storage.)