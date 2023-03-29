Ghosted director and star Chris Evans talk subverting Captain America expectations in the movie

Chris Evans might have played Captain America in the MCU for years, but, as he tells Total Film magazine (opens in new tab) in the new issue, featuring Fast X on the cover, his upcoming Apple TV+ flick Ghosted is going to be something completely different.

"It's a really fun reversal," Chris Evans says of the dynamic at the heart of Ghosted. "Not to mention – in the films that I personally have done, oftentimes I play men who are capable. And it's fun to have some fun with a guy who's just shitting himself the whole time…"

Ghosted, which began with a pitch from Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, tells the boy-meets-girl, girl-turns-out-to-be-highly-trained-secret-agent story of Cole and Sadie. Cole Turner (Evans) is a homebody farmer who has a chance encounter with Sadie (Ana de Armas) at a market stall.

Coffee leads to walking and talking, which leads to karaoke, which leads back to her place. When she ghosts him (suddenly ignoring his messages and avoiding contact), he makes the decision to surprise her in London, where he believes she's working as an art curator, when in fact, she's in the middle of an extremely classified, extremely dangerous mission…

"He was keen to flip the Captain America expectation on its head," says British director Dexter Fletcher, making his US action movie debut after a string of increasingly ambitious crowdpleasers (Sunshine on Leith, Eddie the Eagle, Rocketman). "There's a lot of fun to be had that we had doing that."

Cap might be able to take down baddies with a flick of his shield, but Cole is totally ill-equipped for a life of international espionage. Which makes things frustrating for his super-capable, kick-ass, would-be lover.

Ghosted arrives on Apple TV+ this April 21.

