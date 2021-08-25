Ghostbusters Afterlife reactions are in: "The sequel fans have been waiting decades for"

First reactions to Ghostbusters: Afterlife have hit the internet, and it sounds like the movie is shaping up to be a worthy sequel.

The film is set to follow Callie (McKenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) as they move into a new town, living in a creepy farmhouse that belonged to their grandfather. The kids meet new friends Lucky (Celeste O'Conner) and Podcast (Logan Kim), and strange things soon start to go down – and Trevor and Phoebe discover a connection to the original ghostbusting crew, as the late Harold Ramis' Egon Spengler is their grandfather. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will reprise their roles from the original movie.

Afterlife debuted at CinemaCon, and those who saw the film have been sharing their impressions online. We've rounded up a selection below to give you an idea of what to expect when the movie arrives later this year.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the sequel fans have been waiting decades for, for better and worse. It's got great new characters, lots of surprises, & plenty of laughs with just the right amount of nostalgia. I loved SO much of it. However, it's not without some issues," reporter Germain Lussier wrote.

"Mainly, it packs so much into it, there are big leaps in logic & plot that hold it back from really firing on every cylinder. When it works though? Especially the kid stuff? Damn, it works. Just at times, it doesn't. Overall though, I cheered, cried, & can't wait to watch again," he added.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the Ghostbusters sequel that I've been waiting all my life to see. It is nostalgia done right. A perfect blend of classic Ghostbusters moments with a fresh & unique twist for a whole new generation to enjoy. I got goosebumps," critic Scott Menzel wrote, while Insider's Jason Guerrasio said: "Ghostbusters: Afterlife … Wow! Was not expecting how heartfelt it is. It has a very childlike Spielberg vibe to it. And [director Jason Reitman] is extremely loyal to the original."

CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell said: "Saw Ghostbusters: Afterlife at CinemaCon and it's good. A solid continuation of the original two films. Nostalgia for the original, and a strong turn by McKenna Grace as Egon's granddaughter. Paul Rudd gets the best lines. Fans will dig it."

Critic James Preston Poole even thinks it could surpass the original: "I saw Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Sorry, no review. But what I can say is that it's the best of the series, full stop. Stupendously well written, not leaning too hard on nostalgia, and telling a story better than even the original could muster. A winner in every sense."

Nerd Reactor's John Nguyen compared the film to a classic: "Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a sequel that that knows how to pay homage to the original while also being its own film. The stars are the kids and they are charming on screen, giving off the Goonies meets Ghostbusters feel."

TheWrap's Beatrice Verhoeven was also a fan: "I was pleasantly surprised by Ghostbusters: Afterlife! Really great story and I actually cackled a lot"

Bleeding Cool's Kaitlyn Booth had this to say: "Ghostbusters: Afterlife was really great. As someone who wasn't a massive [fan] of Ghostbusters I had so much fun even without understanding the references. A ton of heart with a great cast. New and old fans are going to love it. Stay through the credits!"

Jeremy Fuster of TheWrap also enjoyed the film, despite not being a diehard fan: "I'll say that as someone that had no interest in seeing Ghostbusters: Afterlife, I was pleasantly surprised and impressed by its heart and incredible acting. Logan Kim's about to become a star."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is releasing this November 11. While you wait, check out our guide to all of 2021's upcoming movie release dates.