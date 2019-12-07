Ghostbusters 2020 is now called Ghostbusters: Afterlife, see the first official photos

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the official title for Jason Reitman's formerly untitled Ghostbusters sequel, and the first full-length trailer is coming Monday. The official Ghostbusters Twitter teased the upcoming trailer and revealed a new poster that shows the Ecto-1 barrelling through a vast wheat field.

#Ghostbusters arriving Summer 2020. Trailer Monday. pic.twitter.com/wpmEgRjYpnDecember 6, 2019

The first official Ghostbusters: Afterlife photos were revealed in an article by Vanity Fair . In this early look, we get to see a few key characters, including Paul Rudd's unnamed starring role as a teacher, Carrie Coon as the starring family's matriarch, Finn Wolfhard as Carrie's son Trevor, and Mckenna Grace as her daughter Phoebe. The scenes evoke a decidedly rural vibe, in stark contrast to the original Ghostbusters' busy Manhattan setting.

(Image credit: Columbia (Vanity Fair))

Likewise, Ghostbusters: Afterlife centers around this young family after inheriting property and moving to a small town in Oklahoma. "As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters," Reitman said. "Trevor and Phoebe are about to find out who their grandfather was and whether they’re ready to pick up the proton pack themselves."

(Image credit: Columbia (Vanity Fair))

Unlike the 2016 reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife exists in the same universe as the original 1984 classic. Director Jason Reitman calls it "a new adventure that connects back to the Manhattan Crossrip of 1984." Reitman's father, Ivan Reitman, directed the original 1984 classic and will return to Ghostbusters: Afterlife as producer.