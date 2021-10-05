Ghost Recon Frontline title and art leaks ahead of Ubisoft event

A new Ghost Recon game is reportedly set to be revealed today, and its title and first piece of art may have already leaked.

Ubisoft is said to be planning to host a special stream to celebrate the franchise's 20th anniversary today at 10:00 PDT/13:00 EDT/18:00 BST, which will include behind-the-scenes looks at the military shooter franchise and "the worldwide reveal of a brand new Ghost Recon project." That's all we'd have to go on if not for an apparent leak posted to Reddit then backed up on ResetEra , which calls on viewers to sign up to test a game called Ghost Recon Frontline.

Ghost Recon Frontline (A Ubisoft Original) leaked on Uplay

The art featured in the image shows three soldiers taking cover and fighting with the apparent aid of gadgets such as an automated turret and flying drone. Red smoke ascends as a helicopter approaches in the distance, soaring over a mountainous and forested landscape.

That art is all we have to go on for the time being. Given the squad of soldiers and mix of vehicles and gadgets, it looks like Frontline may follow the same open-world tactics formula laid out by Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, though it seems we won't have to wait much longer to find out for sure one way or the other.

Given the fact that this is also Ghost Recon's 20th anniversary celebration, it's safe to say Ubisoft will have some big news to share.