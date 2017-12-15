Get an Xbox One X with PUBG, Call of Duty: WW2, Wolfenstein 2, AND The Evil Within 2 for under £500 with this steal of a Christmas deal

Black Friday may be over, ladies and gentlemen, but the deals never really ever stop. They merely live on through time and space, popping up every now and again to take us by surprise with yet another whopping bargain.

With that in mind, if you've been looking for an excuse to buy an Xbox One X this year, you need to look no further than this incredible offer currently ongoing at Tesco Direct (sorry, US folks, this one's available for UK people only). However, I bring good news and bad news. The bad news is that the promoted deal of an Xbox One X (1TB) plus 5 selected games for £469.99 doesn't actually work, since one of those games (Forza Motorsport 7) is currently out of stock.

The good news is that you can still get the Xbox One X and its other four selected games in the deal (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: WW2, Wolfenstein 2, and The Evil Within 2) for only £497.99, which is still an amazing offer, seeing as you'd be making a saving of almost £70! Just add them all to your basket and watch the discounts roll.

Get an Xbox One X with four brilliant games for £497.99: Win chicken dinners and kill Nazis in 4K by picking up this Xbox One X plus PUBG, Wolfenstein 2, Call of Duty: WW2, and The Evil Within 2 for less than £500 from Tesco.

You'll be getting the world's most powerful (and newest) console, plus four of the best games of the year, for less than £500, and that's no small thing. Tesco says the offer will last until December 27th, but I'd encourage you to hurry if you're thinking about picking it up, as stock will likely be eaten up before the sale period times out.

Just for reference, an Xbox One X is typically going for £450 on its own, while all four of those games only came out in the last two months (PUBG, in fact, released just this week).

What I'm trying to say is that, unless the deal gods decide to shower the earth with even more ludicrous online promotions this year, you're probably not going to see another offer like this for quite some time.

Long story short? BUY BUY BUY!