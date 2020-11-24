If you want access to the Blankos Block Party private beta, all you have to do is tune into the Golden Joystick Awards. In case you haven't seen it, Blankos Block Party is an upcoming open-world multiplayer game with incredible modding options that's just like a huge block party. The Golden Joystick Awards' hosts will share a special code that can be entered via blankos.com/register for a chance to gain beta access and win a Boss Dino Founders Pack worth over $200 in value. Check out the video below for a sneak peek at what you can expect from Blankos Block Party.

As you can see, Blankos Block Party is a vibrant and playful open-world multiplayer game that's just like a massive block party. This platforming title will let you purchase a collection of digital vinyl toys based on in-game characters and create your own levels and minigames inside this lively world (think Toy Story inside a virtual sandbox). You can pursue quests and complete missions created by Blankos Block Party developers, or create your own platforming challenges and invite others to try it out. There are racing, tag, collection, and shooting modes to enjoy, all with your own customisable Blanko to show off.

If all that sounds interesting to you (it should), then tune into the Golden Joysticks Awards today at 12:30 PST / 3:30 EST / 8:30 GMT. You'll spot quite a few Blankos during the show, so keep a lookout for special messages from Blankos Block Party, which will include unique giveaways and offers including immediate private beta access and the chance to win a Boss Dino Founders Pack.

Not only is the Boss Dino Founders Pack worth over $200 in value, but it comes chock full of Blankos Block Party goodies including:

Boss Dino Blanko

Two Boss Dino themed accessories

Two Boss Dino themed build material

Three Boss Dino themed build items

Two Boss Dino themed weapons

15,000 Blanko bucks

Now remember, to get these Blankos Block Party goodies, you'll need to tune into the Golden Joystick Awards later today. That's not too hard, is it?