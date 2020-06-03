Get a cheap laptop deal in Dell's gaming range right now - save with bargains on excellent machines

There's never a bad time to consider a cheap gaming laptop deal, and the current Dell G-series laptop offerings over at Dell's online storefront are some of the best going right now. We really recommend going down the gaming machine route if you have to upgrade any of your home or work tech, or if you need a new machine to do it all: gaming tech adds so much more versatility and thus greater bang for buck value.

Cutting to the chase, while there is a fairly decent number of machines on offer to various extents at Dell, we think some of the best are in their own G-series gaming laptops.

The headline deals we've picked out spread across the G3, G5, and G7 models of Dell's gaming laptops so most 'types' are covered. First, there is a G7 machine that probably offers the best overall deal. This has a 15.6", 1080p screen, an i7-9750H processor, a GTX 1660Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD storage combo. While we'd prefer this to have 16GB of RAM - that basically goes without saying for all these and gaming laptops generally - the $300 discount brings its price down to $1,079.99 and makes up for it somewhat.

If you're looking for something a bit more capable and that'll sneak you into ray tracing gaming then the G5 that's on offer is for you. For the reduced price of $1,299.99 (a saving of $250), you'll get an RTX 2060 graphics card, an I7-9750H processor, 8GB of RAM (we know), and a 512GB SSD.

And lastly, to complete the set, there's a healthy $300 of a G3 - the more budget-end of the spectrum - which will bag you an i5-9300H processor, a GTX 1660Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just $849.99.

Dell G7 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,079.99 at Dell

With a whopping $300 off the price tag, this is a great deal for a very competent laptop. We'd often like to see the price a tiny bit lower but the fact it's a quality Dell machine and has that dual storage combo is a big plus in our eyes.View Deal

Dell G5 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,299.99 at Dell

A value-busting gaming machine from Dell. The centerpiece is undoubtedly that 2060 graphics card, with only a slight RAM-shaped compromise happening around it, but all in - with a saving of $250 - it's a fine gaming machine that'll get you into ray-tracing gaming without a ridiculous price tag.View Deal

Dell G3 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $849.99 at Dell

A massive saving on a great little machine. This lean mean laptop has everything you need to enjoy games without destroying the bank. This well-considered build, again centered around that 1660Ti card, is perfect for those looking for performance and portability on a more modest budget.View Deal

These span the spectrum but all will be worth it for serious play - and serious work. Plus, they are from a trusted manufacturer, and they will have a minimum one year warranty.

